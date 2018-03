He will now be the Mayor for ETERNITY! Thousands came together at the John A. Wilson building located at 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW to celebrate the life of Mayor Marion Barry, as his statue was unveiled. Check out the highlights and speakers below!

Say what you will, this is one hell of a statue. Artist Steven Weitzman is a master craftsman. pic.twitter.com/7isxKxnZay — Council of DC (@councilofdc) March 3, 2018

And a big shout out to Marion Barry’s wife Cora Masters Barry who came by Angie Ange’s show to talk about the unveiling and the reasoning behind everyone wearing the color GREEN.

