Pregnant Celebrity Moms Dance Like They Never Have Before [VIDEO]

For some people being pregnant and doing normal activities like sleeping and walking can be hard. In a video posted by BET, Cyn Santana, Tia Mowry-Hardict, Ciara, Crystal Renay and Beyonce’s backup dancer, Dnay B show us how they get down with their baby bump. Ciara began dancing in the kitchen and then literally jumped on the sofa to kiss her son, Future.
Santana had her heels on as she sang and danced in the camera and Hardict made it look to easy with a choreographed dance. Renay was in the bathroom and rubbed her belly while Dnay B showed off her breakdancing moves. These moms better get it!
RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Kills Dance Moves While Being Six Months Pregnant [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Tia Mowry Feared She Would Never Be Able To Have Another Child
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
