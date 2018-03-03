Baltimore County Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed 33-year-old Christopher Dale Trotter in front of the movie theater on Eastern Avenue.
Police arrived at the parking lot in front of the theater on Friday Night and discovered the male victim suffering from a stab.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Latest News:
- Thousands Gather For The Statue Unveiling Of Mayor For Life Marion Barry Jr. [Watch]
- Man Stabbed To Death Outside A Baltimore County Movie Theater
- Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She Came For Her Husband
- Michael B. Jordan Gives Loving Birthday Message To Lupita Nyong’O, Twitter Blows Up
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathanchebanSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashianSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. All DaySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours