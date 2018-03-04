Dwyane Wade Pays Respect To Student That Died In Parkland Shooting

Two weeks ago 17 students were murdered after a gunman came into the school and began shooting. One of those victims was, Joaquin Oliver that loved Dwyane Wade. ESPN reports that at the game last night Wade decided to honor Oliver by writing his name on his sneakers.

Follow @TheRSMS

The NBA player found out that Oliver was buried in his jersey and his heart hurt for the family. Wade said, “You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family. If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.”

Wade ended up hitting the game-winning jumper and was so happy. In his post on Instagram he said, “Soooooo this happened tonite …Great team win!!! Thankful for my support system for the belief and the confidence. That’s my Teammates,Coaches,family and friends!!! Joaquin Oliver and Henry Thomas thanks for being my angels tonite. #wegotmoreworktodo.”

RELATED: Chance The Rapper & Dwayne Wade Team Up For “Shot In The Dark” Documentary

RELATED: Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Off New Dance Routine [VIDEO]

RELATED: Donald Trump’s Tweet About Dwayne Wade’s Murdered Cousin May Be His Worst Yet

The Latest: