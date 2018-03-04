Did Lil Wayne & Birdman Make Up?

Lil Wayne and Birdman were once as close as brothers. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding their relationship since Birdman owes him a money and a lawsuit is pending. According to The Maven, Lil Wayne made a surprise appearance at Birdman’s son, Bryan Jr. 21st birthday.

A picture Birdman’s son and Lil Wayne was posted by him on Instagram. He said in the caption, “MY SON 21st BDAY @bryan_jr with his big brother @liltunechi#YMCMBLOOD #LIV on Sunday #OVOCHAIN.” The party took place at Miami’s club LIV where many stars attended.

Birdman recently spoke out about his relationship with Lil Wayne and let fans in on a little secret. He mentioned that “Tha Carter 5” will be released some time this year. We aren’t sure what kind of relationship the two have now, but we are happy they could be together this weekend.

