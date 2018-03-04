Donald Trump Lied About Getting LiAngelo Ball Out Of Jail In China, LaVar Ball Saw The Jig

Donald Trump lied, as usual. Just as many suspected, the alleged POTUS had nothing to do with the release of then UCLA players LiAngelo Ball and two of his teammates from jail in China after they had been caught shoplifting.

Chump infamously called out the teammates for being ungrateful (they did eventually thank him). But LaVar Ball never fell for the jig, and rightly so.

Reports ESPN:

Among the new details that have emerged: what the players stole from the other two stores besides the sunglasses from Louis Vuitton; that the players were required to leave the police station multiple times to return the items they stole to all three stores; that one player hid a pair of stolen sunglasses in UCLA head coach Steve Alford’s hotel room; how UCLA and Pac-12 officials bailed the players out of jail without committing an NCAA violation; how charges were dropped, the bail refunded and the players’ passports returned two days before White House chief of staff John Kelly called the players to inform them that President Donald Trump was working on their release; how UCLA appeased Chinese authorities by keeping the players in China for 72 hours after the rest of the team had returned to Los Angeles; and why school officials thought it wise to thank Trump and Kelly while still unsure of the impact of their efforts.

That’s right. The wheels were in motion, and it was basically a done deal, for their release before Trump and company even attempted to chime in.

So Donald Trump lied. No surprise here.

And you know LaVar Ball had to let Trump know about it.

—

