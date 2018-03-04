Columbus Short Gets A Year In Jail For Hitting Wife

It’s no country for Columbus Short. The former Scandal actor pleaded guilty to hitting his wife, and since he was already on probation, got blessed with a year-long jail sentence.

Reports TMZ:

Columbus Short is going to jail for several months after pleading no contest to hitting his current wife … TMZ has learned.

The ex-“Scandal” star entered his plea Friday in L.A. after getting arrested back in November. According to prosecutors he hit Aida Abramyan during an argument. Short was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education.

However, he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight where he knocked out a guy. He got the year in jail for violating probation.

The actor will get out in a few months if he behaves. Get ya life right and keep your hands to yourself, Columbus.

Somewhere, Karrine Steffans is laughing her ass off.

