Taraji’s ‘Keep Ya Head Up Move’ Confused with Throwing Shade at Ryan Seacrest

Taraji’s interview with Ryan Seacrest was buzzing all over twitter when everyone thought she was throwin’ a little shade at him because of recent sexual allegations involving the media mogul.

When she stopped to talk to Seacrest she said, “the universe has a way of taking care of good people,” followed by a touch of his chin.

Well twitter got it all mixed up. These two are great friends and it was actually a “keep ya chin up” type of move. At least that’s what the actress told PEOPLE.

