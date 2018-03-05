The Migos’ Lackluster ‘SNL’ Performance Earned Them Hilarious Twitter Slander

The Migos’ 2018 is off to a great start, their new album Culture II is performing well, their hit single “Stir Fry” was the official single of NBA All-Star Weekend and this weekend they brought their trap raps to SNL alongside host Charles Barkley. While their biggest fans know what to expect from the trio, a lot of folks watching were left puzzled after viewing them perform “Stir Fry” and “Narcos” to the best of their ability.

In their best Michael Jackson inspired get-ups, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff confidently spit their crack cooking lyrics cleverly compared to the Chinese cooking technique in their opening performance of “Stir Fry.”

They followed up the Pharrell-produced single with “Narcos” both backed by a live band and auto-tune assisted.

They may have felt they put on a worthy performance but in the court of public opinion which is Twitter, they put on a “sh*t show.” Other critiques such as “sound weird,” “straight up terrible,” “made absolutely no sense” and “the worst band I have heard on SNL…” were used to describe their performance.

Is it just me or does the audio for Migos sound weird ?? #SNL — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) March 4, 2018

I love #hiphop #rap but damn it’s a shame that #migos @Migos is the state of music. #snl caved but damn their music is trash. Worst musical appearance I can remember. I’d rather listen to country music — wow! (@MrWiked) March 4, 2018

I just realized why they're called Migos. When I hear their music, me goes somewhere else. #SNL — Joshy With The Good Hair (@JoshMarino420) March 4, 2018

Watched a minute of Migos on #SNL and they are straight up terrible. My general ethos is not to dwell on negativity or shit talk, but there are certain acts & trends that when they get successful, it hurts art as a whole. — Doc Coyle (@DocCoyle) March 4, 2018

Some folks believed at first the performance was actually an SNL skit, ouch.

Oops thought this Migos song on SNL was a sketch — The Weeks (@theweeks) March 5, 2018

MIGOS WAS PERFORMING ON SNL AND EZRA DIDNT KNOW WHO THEY ARE AND GENUINELY THOUGHT IT WAS A SKIT — juliet (@julietguerrrero) March 4, 2018

Well damn, but they have to be hating right? Well everyone is entitled to their own opinion and who knows maybe it was just an off night for them. This too shall eventually pass for them. But regardless they gone get these jokes, we can’t wait to hear if Chuck will speak on this during Inside The NBA.Hit the flip to see more fallout from their performance below.

—

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: