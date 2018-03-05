The Migos’ Lackluster ‘SNL’ Performance Earned Them Hilarious Twitter Slander

The Migos’ 2018 is off to a great start, their new album Culture II is performing well, their hit single “Stir Fry” was the official single of NBA All-Star Weekend and this weekend they brought their trap raps to SNL alongside host Charles Barkley. While their biggest fans know what to expect from the trio, a lot of folks watching were left puzzled after viewing them perform “Stir Fry” and “Narcos” to the best of their ability.
In their best Michael Jackson inspired get-ups, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff confidently spit their crack cooking lyrics cleverly compared to the Chinese cooking technique in their opening performance of “Stir Fry.”
They followed up the Pharrell-produced single with “Narcos” both backed by a live band and auto-tune assisted.
They may have felt they put on a worthy performance but in the court of public opinion which is Twitter, they put on a “sh*t show.” Other critiques such as “sound weird,” “straight up terrible,” “made absolutely no sense” and “the worst band I have heard on SNL…” were used to describe their performance.
Some folks believed at first the performance was actually an SNL skit, ouch.
Well damn, but they have to be hating right? Well everyone is entitled to their own opinion and who knows maybe it was just an off night for them. This too shall eventually pass for them. But regardless they gone get these jokes, we can’t wait to hear if Chuck will speak on this during Inside The NBA.Hit the flip to see more fallout from their performance below.
—
Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »