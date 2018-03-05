Nicki Minaj Asked To Be Removed From Tory Lanez’ New Album [VIDEO]

Tory Lanez is making the rounds for his newest effort Memories Don’t Die. He revealed Nicki Minaj was supposed to be on the album, but opted out.

In a recent interview with Hot New Hip Hop the Toronto MC gave some background information on how the project came together. When asked about one track in particular, he revealed Onika asked to be taken off it after sending the verse.

“She was on ‘Shooters’ originally. She was on the record first and I was telling her something about the verse. I wasn’t saying it was bad or anything, her verse was incredible and I’m also like a super-Nicki fan. But I was telling her something, I was texting her and it may have came off in a different way, she probably read it in a different way than I said it,” he explained.

Looking back at the situation Lanez saw how she could have perceived his feedback as unwarranted criticism. “I think it maybe kinda came off a little bit arrogant or I kinda said something I shouldn’t have said about her verse,” he continued. “She was like, ‘Well, ni**a, it’s not that serious. Take my verse off the thing.’”

He went on to rap about their disconnect on “Don’t Die” spitting “I already know the outcome / I may have f***ed it up with Nicki right before this album.”

