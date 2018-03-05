HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Gives Us Garden Party Green To Support Elton John

Draya Michele spent Oscars weekend supporting Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. The Mint Swim founder attended the 26th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation‘s Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening.

She wore a Spring/Summer 2018 Julien Macdonald green gown with a corset type bodice. The green and black dress is detail oriented with a dramatic train.

Draya paired the look with $1295.00 Saint Laurent Talitha 105 feathered ankle strap up black sandals.

She wore a natural makeup look with a highlighted glow and a nude lip.

Other stars in attendance included Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum, and more. The event was held at West Hollywood Park. There was a performance by Greta Van Fleet.

The EJAF’s Academy Awards Viewing Party has raised over $62M for the past quarter-century.

Beauties, we need to know, is Draya’s look HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below.

