Rick Ross Reportedly Out Of The Hospital

Over the weekend, Rick Ross was allegedly on life support after being found “unresponsive” in his home. Some reports even stated that he was on life support. Celebrities and fans tweeted their concerns and prayers to him all weekend.

50 Cent posted the story about Ross and didn’t have much to say about it. He also put up a picture of Drago from “Rocky IV” where he stands over Apollo Creed and says, “If he dies, he dies.” According to TMZ, Ross was released from the hospital after four days.

Sources close to him mentioned that he is now receiving care at home. The article also states that he was suffering from respiratory issues and turned into heart-related problems. We hope he gets well soon and will keep him in our prayers.

