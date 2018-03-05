Why LaVar Ball Is Calling Out Donald Trump

LaVar Ball is calling out Donald Trump again about the incident that happened in China involving his son and two other UCLA basketball players. Trump allegedly helped the guys get out of trouble after shoplifting, but Ball is saying that isn’t true. TMZ reports that Ball didn’t appreciate Trump verbally attacking his son and had some things to say about it.

In a tweet Ball said, “Thank you for what again @realDonaldTrump ? #knowyourfacts #stayinyolane.” There is no real proof that Trump did anything to help the players and he called them ungrateful for not thanking him. Some reports state that the problem was solved before Trump even got involved.

Trump has yet to clap back at Ball for his recent statements, but many believe it’s coming soon. Ball is currently seeking a deal for all three sons to be in the NBA next year. We will keep you posted on what happens with this story.

