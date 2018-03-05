Why Sandra Bullock Cried While Talking To The “Black Panther” Cast [VIDEO]

“Black Panther” has been inspiring, emotional and unforgettable. While on the red carpet at the Oscar’s, Sandra Bullock spoke with Access Hollywood and told them about crying when talking with the cast. Bullock is the mother of a Black son and for him to see Black superheroes has been life changing.

She said, “I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother. I’m so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown Legos. And I said, ‘Yes, there are,’ and I got a Sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown, I turned the Legos brown, and I don’t have to turn them brown anymore.”

Although the film is a little too violent for her son to see now she can’t wait until next year. Bullock loves to see these changes being made in television and films about diversity. If you haven’t seen “Black Panther” yet, you are truly missing out.

