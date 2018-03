Dr. Jeffery Dormu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer And Lead Vascular Surgeon at Minimally Invasive Vascular Centers speaks on how marijuana use can lead to Erectile Dysfunction and other painful and ailments that would affect men. Dr. Dormu breaks it down and how MIVC can help reverse these issues with The Fam.

Learn more At MinimallyInvasiveVascularCenters.com

