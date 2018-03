Remember a little while back when Lavar Ball refused to thank President Trump for allegedly helping his son, LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates during China?

Well new reports say the President didn’t have anything to do with the boys release at all.

BLOOP!

Looks like BIG BALLER BRAND was right! Trump has yet to respond. We’re guessing he’d say #FAKENEWS!

