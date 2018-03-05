If You Ever Have To Crash A Party Via Bus, Take Notes From These Four Kids

Sometimes it’s necessary that you bring the party no matter where you go.
Four kids from Lagos, Nigeria definitely got the memo when they showed off their moves to DJ Spinall and WizKid‘s “Nowo.”
Watch the Dreamcatchers show you how it’s done below!
Here’s to hoping you are having a good day! Thank you for all the votes! We are grateful. Please let’s not relent, let’s keep the votes coming! Link is still in the bio if you haven’t voted. If you are watching and you aren’t following us, kindly hit the follow bottom. Happy Monday Fam! Music: @djspinall ft. @wizkidayo Song: Nowo #dance #afrodancers #DjSpinall #Nowo #Wizkid #TheCapMusic #ikorodutothe🌍 #focus #street to stage #Chopdaily #NWE #AfroDanceWorld Cc: @luskimayana @thecapmusic
