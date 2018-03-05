Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off

Donald Trump may not be fond of minorities or their films, but he now has something in common with Craig from Friday.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Trump’s family hotel business has abandoned the management offices of their luxury hotel in Panama — which has been the scene of a 12-day, tumultuous standoff over a business dispute with the hotel’s owners.

If that isn’t juicy enough, watch this clip of 45’s name being removed off a marquee outside the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City. Epic.

Trump name chiseled off the Trump International Hotel in Panama after weeks of tensions over control of the property. https://t.co/KQuDrUckyr pic.twitter.com/Ph6xlHgwBr — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

In case you missed it, Orestes Fintiklis, a private equity investor and the head of the hotel’s owners’ association, had a standoff with the Trump family business in effort to take physical control of the property on behalf of the hotel owners. The owners tried to fire Trump’s company last year, however, the Trump Organization had disputed the termination as legally invalid and refused to hand over the property.

But today is a new day:

Majority owner of Trump Hotel in Panama declares victory against the Trumps in struggle for the property’s control and plays a victory anthem on the hotel lobby’s piano: “Accordeon,” a popular Greek song about the fight against fascism pic.twitter.com/jS5Zp4cp3M — Kirk Semple (@KirkSemple) March 5, 2018

One small step for mankind.

