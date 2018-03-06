About Face?: Apple Considering Offering Lower-Cost MacBook Air This Spring

MacBook Air fans there may be hope for you yet. There were rumors that Apple was looking to kill the popular model and replace it with an “entry-level 13-inch MacBook”. According to an Apple Insider report, Apple is rumored to be considering a low-cost version of the MacBook Air for the second quarter of 2018.

It wasn’t looking good for the popular MacBook model when Apple got rid of the 11-inch version back in 2016. It’s cheaper price point extended the life of the MacBook Air because Apple customers refused to spend the extra dough on the more powerful MacBook Pro model. Our favorite reliable KGI analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is looking to drop a cheaper version of the MacBook Air this spring. Kuo also believes “that the total shipment of “MacBook models” will grow up to 15 percent across the calendar year 2018″. It’s not clear whether that increase is specifically for the Air, MacBook or MacBook Pro.

There are few details as far as what updates are coming to the rumored new model or whether it’s just a price cut for the current model. But if Apple stays true to how they treated the previous MacBook Air a modest upgrade can be expected. Thanks to the recent Meltdown and Spectre chip flaw that Apple revealed affects all of their iPads, Macs and iPhones a substantial upgrade to hardware might be necessary. If you are a frequent user of ports don’t expect many of them, with a lower price comes plenty of omissions.

If the reports hold true looks like Apple realizes getting rid the of the MacBook Air might not be the best course of action. Affordability is still important and just because they are Apple doesn’t mean people will break any longer. See the iPhone X about that lesson.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

