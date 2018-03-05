ForTheCulture: Salma Hayek Wore Gucci By Dapper Dan To Oscars Party

Dapper Dan continues to win in 2018. One of his pieces was worn to an a-list Academy Award affair.

Actress Salma Hayek stunned on the red carpet at an Oscar’s after party with a custom two-piece ensemble. The tailor’s signature work was evident on the rose gold outfit which featured Gucci’s “GG” monogramming throughout and Dan’s logo on the back.

Dan took his official Instagram account use this crowning achievement to inspire other dreamers. “It is important because they know that my story is their story, and that if someone of Salma’s stature would wear something of mine, then they, too, can be a designer. #Harlem”

In the 1980’s Mr. Day crafted clothing and accessories using the logos of luxury fashion houses only to be shut down due to copyright infringement.

Last year Gucci was caught red-handed swagger jacking one of his designs which led to the two parties collaborating on an advertising campaign and an appointment only retail location in Harlem.

Consider the Frida actress is one of the biggest names in Hollywood this is a huge win for Hip-Hop. More photos on the flip.

Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: