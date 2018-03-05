Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Share 1st Photo Of Daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner celebrated their month-old baby, Stormi Webster, by letting the world see her for the first time. Jenner posted a video on her Snapchat featuring Stormi, while La Flame posted a close-up on Instagram.

Last month, Jenner revealed the birth of their daughter with a special video presentation. The video confirmed Scott as the father and he joined in on the moment with his own announcement on Twitter. Stormi was born on Feb. 1, and the Texas rapper seems like he couldn’t be happier with his “little rager.”

Check out Stormi’s first selfie below. Happy belated birthday, Stormi!

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

