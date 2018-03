What do you do when you’re stuck at Metro Center waiting on your train that is delayed by 20 minutes??..Go Shopping! Metro is testing out a pop up gift shop that opens tomorrow near the 12th and Fst exit. Check out the promo video!

Photos: Metro is opening a gift shop that sells squeezable Metrocar stress relievers, stickers that say "I love Metro … sometimes" and trackworker costumes for children https://t.co/iXjDa4dJPi pic.twitter.com/DvTUjsH5hd — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 6, 2018

What do you think??…would you buy anything at The M Shop?

