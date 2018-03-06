Burned Out: Usher and Wife Announce Split, You Know Why

Can’t say we saw this one coming. Word is Usher has split from his wife, Grace Miguel.

The multiple allegations of Ur-sher [sic] burning women with herpes surely played a part in the decision.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher and Miguel told US Weekly in a joint statement today (March 6). “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Yep, a divorce is definitely in motion.

The couple has been married a little two years but reportedly was together for about 9 years.

Also according to US Weekly, they had been separated for a couple of months.

In other news, Usher got a new tattoo, under his chin.

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Mar 3, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:25pm PST

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: