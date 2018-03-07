Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Yeezy Fan Account For Spreading False Info

Kim Kardashian stepped up to defend the family business, well, one of them, after a verified Twitter account that follows the moves of Kanye West‘s Yeezy fashion line. After the @YeezyMafia account posted a now-deleted tweet criticizing West for inviting buyers to a showroom for Paris Fashion Week without any clothes, Kardashian leaped into action and shut down the talk.

The @YeezyMafia account wrote that buyers were inside a showroom that had shoes only, and said without having confirmed information that the upcoming Season 7 Yeezy line won’t feature clothes. Kardashian came through to crush the buildings, saying that not only has she been wearing Season 7 fits in recent fits and that the event was intended to be shoes only.

“How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information. You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways,” Kardashian tweeted Tuesday night (Mar. 6).

She added, “Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that.”

Kardashian then retweeted photos of her wearing Season 7 outfits, therefore making the @YeezyMafia claims null and void. The account in total foot in mouth mode, apologized for stepping out of bounds.

Check out the tweets below and on the following pages.

How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information. You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways 😂😂😂 https://t.co/xkaYC98G7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that. https://t.co/xkaYC98G7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

Photo: WENN.com

