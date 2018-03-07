Photos
Versace, Versace, Versace: Did Trina Or Cardi B. Style This Signature Print Dress The Best?

Hello Beautiful Staff
Trina posted a series of three images to her Instagram showing her living the high life, sipping bubbly and walking down the stairs in a $2,950.00 golden yellow and black silk twill signature print Versace midi dress.

The self-proclaimed ‘baddest bitch’ captioned the Instagram photo quoting Beyoncé, “If they’re tryna party with the queen they gone have to sign a non-disclosure.” Ayee!

Trina paired the look with thigh-high lace-up gold sandals and wore a matching bralette and black undergarments underneath the dress. She wore the dress open and tied at the waist. She wore her hair sleek and straight.

Cardi B. posted the dress a few weeks ago, with the caption, “I WANT YOU!!” She wore a black bra and undergarments and black thigh high boots to accompany the dress. She wore it open as well, with two buttons closing up the dress in the middle. She wore her hair half up and added white sunglasses to set off the look.

Beauties, we want to know: who styled this look the best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

