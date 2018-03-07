Woman Calls Children The N-Word And Bashes Mother In The Head With A Beer Bottle

On September 18, 2016, two boys, ages 4 and 11, were playing with their mother, Tierra Dizer, in the courtyard of a Southeast Portland, Oregon apartment complex. According to The Oregonian, 54-year-old Brenda Mae Glenn, who is reportedly Native American and also lived in the complex, began yelling the n-word at the two boys.

Ola Mae Keyes, a 68-year-old neighbor, called the police. When law enforcement arrived, they told Glenn to stop, but she did not and continued the harassment an hour later. The Oregonian reports, “Keyes and the children’s mother, Dizer, confronted her… Keyes testified that Glenn shoved her, scratching her in the process. Keyes also testified that Glenn swung a reusable shopping bag with a beer bottle inside at Dizer’s head, causing the large bump.” Glenn was arrested.

Racist Oregon woman harassed 4-year-old black boy before bashing his mom in the head with a bottle https://t.co/auRggsZyY2 — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 7, 2018

Prosecutors pursued two counts of second-degree intimidation, which is a hate crime under state law. However, the defense attorney argued “there was no evidence that Glenn directed racially charged language at the adults. There was testimony only that she’d said such things to the children.” The judge found Glenn not guilty of those two counts and “dismissed a charge of attempted fourth-degree assault after Kalbaugh argued that Glenn hadn’t ‘intentionally’ scratched Keyes with her shove.”

The prosecutor was planning to seek jail time for Glenn for the assault and disorderly conduct convictions, “ But Glenn didn’t show up to her sentencing hearing Feb. 22.” She reportedly left a voicemail “explaining that she needed a week to get her affairs in order before sentencing.” There is a warrant out for her arrest and after weeks, she is still not in jail. Glenn also no longer lives in the Portland apartment complex.

So, a woman is repeatedly screaming the n-word but because she didn’t scream it at the Black mother — whom she assaulted — it’s not a hate crime? Furthermore, the woman is still on the streets. If the Black mother would’ve bashed anyone with a beer bottle, they would have found a way to keep her locked up after she was arrested.

Absolutely despicable.

