Kirk Frost Supports Rasheeda As She Opens New Store [PHOTO]

Rasheeda of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” continues to make money moves. Her store Pressed is a success in Atlanta and she decided to open another one in Houston. While at the grand opening fans noticed that Kirk Frost was right by her side.
#TSRPositiveImages: Roommates, #Rasheeda opened her second “Pressed” store last night in #Houston’s Galleria Mall and much of the cast of #LHHATL flew in to celebrate with her! _______________________________________ #KirkFrost, #MimiFaust and her boo #TameraYoung, #EricaMena, #YoungJoc and #KarlieRedd all gathered together to celebrate this sistah achieving her dreams and raking 👏🏾 in 👏🏾 these 👏🏾 coins 👏🏾! _______________________________________ Fans were so “pressed” to see their favorite celebs that security almost shut the celebration down! Thankfully everything was under control. Y’all know Rasheeda doesn’t play that mess! _______________________________________ Congratulations, girl! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 _______________________________________ 📸: @courtneyajinca & Harbor Grace Photography
God is so good!!!! The Grand Opening for @pressedhouston713 was crazy what y’all can’t see is the line was down the hall, down the stairs & all the way outside! I really appreciate everyone’s patience & I’m so grateful & appreciative! I didn’t get to see everyone so I gotta make it up to you guys 😘😘 we in the Htown #Pressed Houston come see us in the Galleria 2nd fl. Right outside Neiman Marcus!!
A lot of the cast came to support Rasheeda and she was so happy. On Instagram she posted a gorgeous photo and said, “God is so good!!!! The Grand Opening for @pressedhouston713 was crazy what y’all can’t see is the line was down the hall, down the stairs & all the way outside! I really appreciate everyone’s patience & I’m so grateful & appreciative! I didn’t get to see everyone so I gotta make it up to you guys we in the Htown #Pressed Houston come see us in the Galleria 2nd fl. Right outside Neiman Marcus!!”
Over the last couple of months Kirk and Rasheeda have been supporting each other a lot, especially after the loss of his mother. We aren’t sure if the two are going to get back together, but it’s nice to see they still enjoy each others company. Congratulations Rasheeda!
RELATED: Rasheeda Stands By Kirk Frost’s Side Days After His Mother Passes
RELATED: Kirk Frost Writes Heartfelt Message After His Mother Passes Away
RELATED: How Kirk Frost Got Out Of His Paternity Drama
The Latest:
- Some Type Of Way Episode 13: How Long Is Too Long
- Mother Of Two Fatally Killed Over Her Tax Refund
- Consistency Is Key [The Fam Vitamin]
- Danni’s Dish: Separating From The Bump Bump
- The Presidential Glow Up: Deval Patrick & 4 Candidates Who May Want That White House Win
- ‘LHH’ Star Bianca Bonnie Spills The Tea On The New Man In Her Life
- Black Lawmakers Want to Stop Paul Ryan’s Sleepovers
- Kirk Frost Supports Rasheeda As She Opens New Store [PHOTO]
- Ben Carson Continues To Destroy HUD By Removing Anti-Discrimination Language From Mission Statement
- Save Your Coin: Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line In Development