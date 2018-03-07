Kirk Frost Supports Rasheeda As She Opens New Store [PHOTO]

Rasheeda of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” continues to make money moves. Her store Pressed is a success in Atlanta and she decided to open another one in Houston. While at the grand opening fans noticed that Kirk Frost was right by her side.

A lot of the cast came to support Rasheeda and she was so happy. On Instagram she posted a gorgeous photo and said, “God is so good!!!! The Grand Opening for @pressedhouston713 was crazy what y’all can’t see is the line was down the hall, down the stairs & all the way outside! I really appreciate everyone’s patience & I’m so grateful & appreciative! I didn’t get to see everyone so I gotta make it up to you guys we in the Htown #Pressed Houston come see us in the Galleria 2nd fl. Right outside Neiman Marcus!!”

Over the last couple of months Kirk and Rasheeda have been supporting each other a lot, especially after the loss of his mother. We aren’t sure if the two are going to get back together, but it’s nice to see they still enjoy each others company. Congratulations Rasheeda!

