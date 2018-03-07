How Breaking Up With Erykah Badu Helped Common

Being in a relationship with certain people sometimes helps you discover things about yourself. Common spoke at the University of Colorado-Boulder and while there talked about his relationship with Erykah Badu. The Source reports that the two dated from 2000 to 2002 and after they broke up Common realized a lot about himself.

He said, “I discovered I didn’t truly believe in myself wholeheartedly with every morsel that I had in my body and I discovered that through a breakup. I was in a relationship with Erykah Badu. When we did breakup, one of the most important things I discovered was that I was scared to wear my greatness which meant, I could be in a relationship and dim my light for others. I could get around my parents and dim my light. I could get around friends who felt like I might make them uncomfortable ‘cause I was doing something that they hadn’t maybe achieved yet or they weren’t happy with the way they were so I would dim my light for others.”

To help himself and change this pattern he began to read more. He also discovered that you should never dim your light for others. In all relationships now he speaks on being his true self.

