Compton Mayor Aja Brown Ready To Take On Stacey Dash For Congress

A couple weeks ago Stacey Dash announced that she would run for Congress. TMZ reports that Compton Mayor Aja Brown will announce this week that she is running for Congress in the 44th District. The district covers Compton, Watts, San Pedro as well as North Long Beach.
Brown wasn’t going to run, but after Dash made her announcement several members of the California Congressional delegation contacted her. She is proud of her city and has always been an ambassador for Compton. Brown is ready to take on this next challenge.
Sources say Dash is “running for notoriety” and doesn’t have a real relationship with the community. Brown has spoken out on several issues including helping food programs and housing initiatives. Brown doesn’t feel that she is a shoo-in, but we will see what happens.
