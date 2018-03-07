Wait, Run That Back: 10 Songs You Didn’t Realize Were Dirty As A Kid

When you listen to old songs with new, grown up ears, it’s almost mind blowing to realize that most of your favorite tracks as a kid had surprisingly deceptive and dirty lyrics.

A few of the songs had lyrics that were obviously euphemisms for sex and drugs — but as a kid, sometimes the beat would take over your soul or the hook would be so catchy that nothing else matters. Like these, for example:

Next – “Too Close”

Hidden Meaning: Dancing wayyyy too close at a party

Lyrics that give it away:

I wonder if she could tell I’m hard right now, hmmm

Step back you’re dancing kinda close /I feel a little poke coming through…On you

D’Angelo – “Brown Sugar”

Hidden meaning: D’Angelo’s love for weed

Lyrics that give it away:

See, we be making love constantly/ That’s why my eyes are a shade blood burgundy

Brown Sugar babe, I gets high off your love/ I don’t know how to behave

