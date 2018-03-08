Cornell University Student Arrested For Racist Attack

John Green, a student at Cornell University on a student visa could be deported back to Canada after a racist attack on a Black student. According to The Root, the incident left the victim in the hospital. Green is currently facing three charges.

Follow @TheRSMS

Ronald P. Fischetti, his lawyer states that if he is convicted he not only will be deported, but will face not being allowed back into the United States. Fischetti is pushing for all of his charges to be dropped. He said, “He would thus be exiled from the United States, an extraordinarily harsh consequence, preventing him from, among other things, ever pursuing an education at a college or university in the United States.”

Greenwood allegedly punched a student after calling him the n-word. He told police that he came home late to his housemates arguing and they ganged up on him. We will keep you posted on if this student will be deported back home.

RELATED: T.I. Pushes For End Of Racist Incidents At Houston’s Restaurant

RELATED: Gorilla Statue Removed From Texas Playground For Being Racist

RELATED: Why Stan Van Gundy Is Right About NCAA Policy Being Racist [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: