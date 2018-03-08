News & Gossip
Fantasia Praises God After Her Brother Stands For The First Time Since Accident [VIDEO]

Months ago Fantasia reached out to fans asking for prayers after her brother was involved in a motorcycle accident. She recently went on Instagram and posted a video of him standing up for the first time in months. Fantasia immediately praised God for this blessing and was so happy.

On the post she said, “My Father is Awesome 👏🏾😢 @xavierbarrino I’m so proud of you baby You never gave up the fight I TOLD YALL HE WOULD WALK AGAIN AND IM STANDING ON THAT “HE WILL” Father THANK YOU 🙏🏾.” The singer also thanked everyone who has been helping him during his recovery.

She said, “Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and physical therapists over at CMC Main for all you’ve done for my brother. God gave all of you the wisdom and the knowledge to do what you do for all of the people in this place.” We will continue to keep her brother in our prayers and hope he’s walking soon.

