Ceaser Emanuel To Open Black Ink Studio In Philadelphia

Ceaser Emanuel might be known for a little bit of drama, but he is also a successful business man. On Instagram he announced that he is building a new tattoo studio in Philadelphia. In the photo you can see him signing a lease for the South Street location.
Emanuel said, “Imagine you said you wanted a shop in Philadelphia and BOOM You have @blackinkphilly on SOUTH STREET….Grand opening date will be announced Wednesday #blackinkphilly#blackinkphiladephia.” It’s been exactly a year since he opened Black Ink’s Atlanta location and excited about this new venture.
Fans of the show get to see the success of the Atlanta shop on the new season. Emanuel hasn’t announced when the Philadelphia studio will open, but we can’t wait. Congratulations Caesar Emanuel!
