Danni Starr Talks Babysitter Controversy On Facebook Live

The Fam In The Morning
Today on The Fam In The Morning, Danni Starr was blindsided by co-hosts QuickSilva & DJ 5’9 when they brought the potential babysitter Danni didn’t hire because of her looks. An emotional Danni took to Facebook Like to address the controversy and her thoughts on her co-workers.

Continue reading Danni Starr Talks Babysitter Controversy On Facebook Live

