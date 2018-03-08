IWD2018: Rihanna Tops Apple Music’s Streaming Women Artists List For International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is taking place around the globe, with women being recognized and hailed for their various and innumerable contributions to society. To commemorate the celebration, Apple Music has unveiled a list of its top 20 streaming women artists including playlists to highlight the contribution of women to music.
Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Adele make up the top five streaming women artists according to Apple Music. On the Hip-Hop side of things, Nicki Minaj sits at No. 12, while young songstress on the rise SZA is at No. 9 at the moment.
Other usual suspects include Pink, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Miley Cyrus among others. Check out the full list below and Apple Music’s Instagram post for more.
To take in some tunes, check out these playlists: Essential Feminism, Who Runs The World, and Bold Women.
1. Rihanna
2. Taylor Swift
3. Beyonce
4. Ariana Grande
5. Adele
6. Sia
7. Lana Del Rey
8. Selena Gomez
9. SZA
10. Lady Gaga
11. Katy Perry
12. Nicki Minaj
13. Halsey
14. Demi Lovato
15. Fifth Harmony
16. Pink
17. Kehlani
18. Mariah Carey
19. Little Mix
20. Miley Cyrus
—
Photo: Getty