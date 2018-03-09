Man Facing Charges After Killing His Landlord Over Rent Increase

For a lot of us rent can be pretty expensive at times. 37-year-old, Jason Tilley is now facing first-degree intentional homicide charges after shooting his landlord. According to VIBE, Tilley was upset that his rent increased by $30.
The wife of the landlord reported him missing and told police that he went to go meet with a tenant named “Jason.” When police arrived on the scene of Tilley’s apartment he wasn’t there. Authorities did “observe what appeared to be blood on the door and door frame.” One neighbor mentioned that she saw Tilley with the landlord in the garage.
Two days later cops came back and found a pool of blood as well as a large blanket rolled up in the corner. The landlord’s body was found in it and Tilley was arrested at his job. Tilley confessed to the police that after shooting him in the head then took his money, car keys and went to work.
RELATED: Killer Of Man Murdered On Facebook Live Surrendered To Cops
RELATED: Rahim Grant Recorded His Own Murder On His Phone
RELATED: Mother Who Believed In The Illuminati Murdered Her Children In “Voodoo Ritual”
The Latest:
- How Nas Made $40 Million By Investing In Smart Doorbell Company
- DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr. Talk About Depression
- Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week
- Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf Course In “Breeze”
- Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For “Warrior” From ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack
- Dj Gemini #LunchBreakMix (International Women’s Day Edition)
- Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out By Getting Crunk To The Ying Yang Twins
- LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
- These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help You Forget It’s Winter
- The New York Times’ Obit Of ‘Forgotten’ Trans Activist Marsha P. Johnson Falls Short