Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog [VIDEO]

To so many people their animal is like a child. Chrissy Teigen went on social media to announce to fans that their beloved dog, Puddy passed away. Months ago Teigen spoke about Puddy suffering from heart problems, but he was fighting to stay alive.
Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.
She wrote on Instagram, “Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing.” Teigen spoke about how he would taste test her food and how loyal he was.
In one video Teigen posted, Puddy was licking the bottom of her baby Luna’s feet. The caption read, “I love you. I will miss you every day.” Losing an animal isn’t easy, we will keep the family in our prayers.
RELATED: What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend [VIDEO]
RELATED: John Legend Lands Role As Jesus
RELATED: Chrissy Tiegen Isn’t Here For People Saying Her And John Legend Are Splitting
The Latest:
- How Nas Made $40 Million By Investing In Smart Doorbell Company
- DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr. Talk About Depression
- Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week
- Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf Course In “Breeze”
- Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For “Warrior” From ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack
- Dj Gemini #LunchBreakMix (International Women’s Day Edition)
- Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out By Getting Crunk To The Ying Yang Twins
- LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
- These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help You Forget It’s Winter
- The New York Times’ Obit Of ‘Forgotten’ Trans Activist Marsha P. Johnson Falls Short