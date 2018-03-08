How Toni Braxton Fell In Love With Birdman

Toni Braxton and Birdman have been dating for quite some time. Fans never thought she would be with Bridman, but she finally opened up about how it all happened. Rolling Out reports that during an interview Braxton spoke about how they’ve been friends for almost 17 years and it was easy to grow from that.

Follow @TheRSMS

She said, “So you gotta keep your friends close. You never know what can happen.” In the trailer for the new season of “Braxton Family Values,” she reveals that she is engaged. Braxton said, “The cake is important … and the dress. I’m particular about the dress … I have to find something that’s appropriate but sexy at the same time.’”

Braxton would like Drake to perform at her wedding to Birdman. She said, “I think Drake is brilliant, I would love him to perform, and he’s on Cash Money so we’ll see.” Congratulations again to Toni Braxton and Birdman.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Breaks Down Why Some Good Girls Choose Bad Boys [VIDEO]

RELATED: Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

RELATED: Why Toni Braxton Had To Save Tamar Braxton During Her Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: