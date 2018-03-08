Why Terry Crews Sexual Assault Case Was Rejected

A couple of months ago multiple women came forward to speak out about Harvey Weinstein. Weeks after this, Terry Crews came forward and spoke about being assaulted by Adam Venit. TMZ reports that he filed a police report against Venit claiming sexual assault.

The D.A. sent the case to the City Attorney. It was found that the case was beyond its statue of limitations. The incident happened in February 2016 and now Crews is moving to file a civil lawsuit.

