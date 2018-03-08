Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week

Mariah Carey graced the public spotlight again with a revealing interview for V magazine on Wedesday.

The singer is currently working with Roc Nation to conjure up new music, and Mimi briefly reflected on her process up to that point.

Mariah Carey for V Magazine 🦋 https://t.co/WJboh3WmmQ pic.twitter.com/J7ws4Tcd8j — Mariah Carey Facts (@mariahsfacts) March 7, 2018

Since this is a Mariah Carey interview, it’s wonderfully filled with touches of shade, call-outs and clarification on who Mariah Carey is…just in case folks didn’t know.

Ms. Carey reflected on everything from the Grammys, to Jay-Z, to gospel singer Kierra Sheard. Swipe through for our reaction to some of the most hilarious and inspiring moments!

