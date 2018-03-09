Sunken Scalawag Stacey Dash Refused To Judge Neo-Nazis During Ari Melber Interview [VIDEO]

Stacey Dash thought being interviewed by Ari Melber yesterday (March 8) would be a good idea. Unless her plan was to go full sunken place scalawag, that would be a “naw.”

During her short time on the homie Ari’s The Beat With Ari Melber show, Dash managed to embarrass herself, repeatedly.

When asked if she supports stricter gun laws, the Congressional candidate responded, “I support the Bill of Rights.” And that’s about it.

When asked what would people do without the Obamacare she wants to get rid of, she had no other solution besides listening, paying attention and having a dialogue. Read: She couldn’t even pull an answer out of her ass.

But the peak coon moment was when discussing Donald Trump’s infamous “both sides” fail when discussing the protests in Charlottesville, she expressed that she wasn’t here to judge neo-Nazis. Seriously.

Get her outta here, yo. Peep her struggle interview below.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: