LET’S MAKEUP: Get This Every Day Smokey Eye From Kandi’s Essence Magazine Cover

Celebrities have been wearing more natural and neutral makeup looks on the red carpet. We were ecstatic to see Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kandi Burrus‘ donning a modern, brown smokey eye for the cover. This look has been rising in popularity, with it being the focus for 2016 CFDA Winners, Brock Collection, for their Fall/Winter 2018 show.

Aunique explained the look for the shoot was, “Finding something we’ve never done before. We also wanted the makeup to be as natural, as modern, as beautiful, as soft as possible. I didn’t want her to look how she would normally look.”

Celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique shows us how to DIY this look on our Staff Writer and Producer, Keyaira Kelly. When you recreate the look don’t forget to tag us @HelloBeautiful so #TeamBeautiful can see!

SHOP THE LOOK:

M.A.C. Cosmetics Eye Kohl in ‘Teddy,’ $17.50 at MACcosmetics.com

Cozette Black History Pride Palette, $77.00 at RoqueCozzette.com **Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, LOVES this palette!

