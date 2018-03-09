Why Da Brat Wants Jermaine Dupri To Call Out Bow Wow [VIDEO]

Source: John Sciulli / Getty
The drama continues on “
” with the So So Def family. In an upcoming episode Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and Da Brat are in the studio talking and Da Brat begins to discuss loyalty. In this scene it is clear she is disappointed that Jermaine Dupri is going to other record labels and people for beats. Bow Wow
VIDEO
She said, “[Bow Wow] is going to different record labels. To me, that’s kind of like a slap in the face. That’s not loyalty. When the chips [are] down, you stick with your f-cking people.” Dupri explains that although she thinks its not being loyal a lot of rappers in the past has left friends behind to focus on their career.
reports that this isn’t the first time Da Brat has called out Bow Wow. She also has an issue when Bow Wow leaked his music before Dupri got an opportunity to hear it. Watch the clip and let us know your thoughts. The Maven
