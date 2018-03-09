WTH! Woman Runs Over Her ‘Sugar Daddy’ After He Stopped Buying Her Things!

In today’s world not much shocks us anymore but this story takes the cake.

In the state of Georgia, a 47-year old woman by the name of Junmakia Henley has just been sentenced to 25 years, with 15 to serve in prison for running over her “sugar daddy” with her car after he tried to end their relationship.

According to Patch.com, she met the man at a local Wal-Mart, from there he asked her out. Over the next several days, they went out and she allowed him to buy her gifts and take her out. However according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, by the end of the week, the man “grew tired of being used and asked her to leave.”

Based on the title of this story, she obviously did not take this news well, so she reportedly drove to his house, sat in his driveway and when he came out she backed up, then drove toward her victim, causing him to end up on the car’s hood.

If that’s not enough, she reversed causing him to fall to the ground and then she drove over him again before leaving the home, according to Patch.com.

Thankfully the man was able to call for help and survived this brutal attack. While she on the hand will be spending at least 15 years in prison.

According to reports, it took the jury only 30 minutes to convict her on charges. We can only imagine why.

SOURCE: Patch.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

