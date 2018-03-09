Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album Back Now That Martin Shkreli Is In Prison

Finally. Martin Shkreli is being served justice for his petty ways.

On Friday, the Pharmo Bro cried in court as he was sentenced to 7 years in prison for security. Sadly, it wasn’t for hiking up the price of HIV drugs so working class people couldn’t afford it.

Martin Shkreli is going to prison for cheating rich people from money, not for cheating sick people from medicine. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 9, 2018

But the best news about the whole ordeal is that Shkreli was ordered to fork over the rare Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and Lil Wayne ‘s Tha Carter V LP that he shadily purchased back in 2015 and 2016.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto also ordered that the hedge fund manager cough up $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account, his stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals and a Pablo Picasso painting he owns. Tragic.

Martin Shkreli. The worst guy. 7 years in jail. Good thing he didn’t sell anyone weed. His sentence would have been tripled. — PepperCoyote (@peppercoyote) March 9, 2018

Me watching Martin Shkreli cry at his sentence like pic.twitter.com/ryIfgLnNr2 — 행복 (@Juanito29434) March 9, 2018

I bet Martin Shkreli had that Kim Kardashian cry face during his sentencing. pic.twitter.com/KjCYQa04qv — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) March 9, 2018

MARTIN SHKRELI: God, I have a pounding headache. Two aspirin, please.

PRISON CANTEEN CLERK: Sure. That'll be seven thousand dollars. — Ruben Carbajal (@rubencarbajal) March 9, 2018

Fun Fact: Martin Shkreli was sentenced on National Meatball Day. The irony.

