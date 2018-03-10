Black Music Month
Portrait “In The Moment” [NEW MUSIC]

Portrait just wants a little bit of your time in their new song “In The Moment.” The song is very smooth and the lyrics will make you smile. Portrait see’s this woman and is automatically attracted to her and wants to show her a good time.

In the song they say, “You got me moving and grooving and shaking,” as they sing about trying to approach her. They talk about fantasies and how their heart is racing just to come close to her. Listen to the song and let us know your thoughts.

