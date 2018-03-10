A Billi Club: Black Panther And 12 Other Films That Hit The Billion Dollar Mark

It’s official— Black Panther has officially made over $1 Billion at the box office in just 26 days after breaking the record for best February opening weekend of all time.

T’Challa and the rest of Wakanda join the ranks of some of the greatest movies in film history to receive such an accolade. Heath Ledger‘s last film, The Dark Knight raked in $1,004,600,000 in 2008, which was surprising considering that no one knew what kind of Joker Heath Ledger would be.

black panther just hit one billion worldwide and surpassed the dark knight. im so proud pic.twitter.com/SumrIvJYWv — reema (@reemofpaper) March 10, 2018

Hit the flip to see more films that made it into the Billion dollar club.

