Wakanda Winning: ‘Black Panther Hits $1 Billion Worldwide Mark

It was expected Marvel’s Black Panther and its massive box office take domestically would fare well given the enormous fanfare surrounding the superhero film, and it appears that has spread to global audiences. New reports show that movie has hit the $1 billion mark worldwide, doing so in just 26 days.

Forbes reports:

Black Panther earned $9.9 million (-39%) on its fourth Friday of release. That sets the stage for a $41.5m fourth weekend gross, enough to A) top the box office for the fourth time in a row and B) snag the third-best fourth weekend gross ever behind The Force Awakens ($42m in 2016) and Avatar ($50m in 2010). If you adjust for inflation, a $42m weekend would be seventh on the list behind only Jurassic Park ($42m adjusted), Spider-Man ($45m adjusted), The Force Awakens ($45m adjusted), The Phantom Menace ($25m in 1999/$46m adjusted), Titanic ($56m adjusted) and Avatar ($58m adjusted).

Again, that’s not bad company. The film has now earned $530.8 million domestic. That means it will pass Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532m in 2016/2017) and The Dark Knight ($534m in 2008) to become the seventh-biggest unadjusted domestic grosser of all time. And once it passes The Dark Knight, it’ll be the second-biggest comic book superhero flick ever in North America behind only The Avengers ($623m in 2012). And at this juncture, that milestone may well tumble.

Wonky numbers talk aside, few could have predicted the film would have such a broad appeal given its very focused narrative about a king of a fictional African nation, a largely Black cast, and villian that has garnered sympathy among many viewers.

Congratulations to Marvel, director Ryan Coogler, and the rest of the Black Panther cast.

Photo: Marvel Studios

