BRUHNews: Juelz Santana Breaks North From Airport After Gun Found At Checkpoint

Juelz Santana is a wanted man after he fled Newark Liberty International Airport after a firearm was discovered by TSA officials. The Dipset rapper is now on the run and the Port Authority are hoping to bring him in for questioning.

TMZ reports:

Rapper Juelz Santana clearly had something to hide Friday when he tried going through security screening at Newark Liberty International Airport … with a gun.

The rapper/actor was hoping to breeze through the checkpoint when the screener saw the firearm in the x-ray tunnel … law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Apparently Santana knew what was up, and he booked it, fleeing the airport.

Yikes.

As expected, Santana’s name is a trending topic on Twitter and folks are having a field day. Check out some of the responses below.

TSA: "Sir, we're going to need you to come with us." Juelz Santana: pic.twitter.com/piDGZCnDcP — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana running through the airport pic.twitter.com/cpgoJKr1qu — james ☄️ (@JamesMontanaa) March 10, 2018

was Juelz Santana’s gun what the plane’s been missing? — jamal (@inf) March 10, 2018

Juelz Santana packing his bag for the airport. pic.twitter.com/rbsb7ekmCT — Q’Challa (@Dqmoore) March 10, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: