UMBC Will Be Going To The NCAA Tournament

The UMBC Retrievers will be going to the NCAA Tournament after winning the America East Conference tournament Saturday by beating Vermont 65-62.

The win gives UMBC an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first trip since 2008.

